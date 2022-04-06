David P. Fencl

April 25, 1945-April 3, 2022

David P. Fencl, 76, of Oskaloosa, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 3 at Ramsey Village, Des Moines.

He was born April 26, 1945 in Waterloo, son of Ralph and Velma Fuller Fencl. He attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and graduated from Waterloo West High School.

In 1963, he met Patricia Jean Fulks and they were married on Jan. 18, 1964 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo.

David worked at John Deere Foundry for several years before moving to the Northeast Site in quality engineering.

He is survived by: a son, Tim (Ellen) Fencl of Middleton, Iowa; three daughters, Theresa (Robert) Snyder of Garner, Iowa, Tamera (Christopher Goetsch) Fencl of Urbana, Iowa, and Charlotte (Randy) Katko of Oskaloosa; 12 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; two brothers, Ron (Judy) of Traer and Dan (Sally) of Waterloo; two sisters, Sue (Alan Hackerott) Sbiral of Aurora, Colo. and Deb (Dan) Wheelock of Cedar Falls.

He was preceded in death by; his parents; a brother, Dale Fencl; and a sister-in-law, Ann Fencl.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. vigil. Public visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Friday. The mass will be live streamed at https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Or https://www.facebook.com/blessedsaramentchurch/.

Memorials: may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.