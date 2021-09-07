David J. Fix

February 4, 1958-September 4, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-David J. Fix, 63 of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Sept. 4 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born Feb. 4, 1958 in Mason City, son of Daniel J. and Joy Edgington Fix, Sr. He married Ana C. Avila on Dec. 18, 1992 in Costa Rica.

David worked for the Canadian National Railway Co. as a conductor for many years, retiring in 2014.

Survivors include: his wife; three daughters, Rachael of Minneapolis, Tiffanie of Ames and Sarah of Cedar Falls; five brothers, Daniel (Sharon) Jr. of Cedar Falls, Doug (Theresa) of Bellevue, Neb., Dennis of Waterloo, Donald (Joan) of Mason City, and Dean (Jacqueline) of Pflugerville, Texas; three sisters, Kathryn (Peter) Leuthold of Bloomington, Minn., Mary (Mark) Kwiatkowski of Milwaukee, Wisc., and Patricia Siems of Waterloo; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church on Wednesday.

The mass will be live streamed. Livestream Links Website: https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blessedsacramentchurch/

Memorials directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.