HUDSON-David Scott Harkrider, Age 67, of Hudson, IA passed away at the MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center on Thursday, July 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of life for David will be held at a later date.

David was born on January 6, 1954 in Cedar Falls, IA. He was the son of Mack Henry and Phyllis (Kruse) Harkrider. David was a veteran in the US Navy and worked as an auto mechanic at Precision Engines for many years.

David is survived by his three children; Daniel Harkrider, Jason Harkrider, and Tami Harkrider, all of Waterloo, IA; his grandchildren, Katelyn Edwards, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Emily Jenkins of Cedar Falls, IA, Hunter Jenkins of Waterloo, IA, Jordan Toomsen of La Porte City, IA, Ashton, Aryssa, Serenity, and Zayden Harkrider, all of Cedar Falls, IA; his great-granddaughter, Lylah Figi, of Cedar Falls, IA; his siblings, Shelia (Dennis) Haley of Waterloo, IA, Barb (Mark) Meyers of Hudson, IA, Delbert Harkrider of Panama Beach, FL, and Sharon Kohrs of Cedar Falls, IA and many nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Darrell Harkrider, Kenneth Harkrider, and Charlie Harkrider.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

The family wishes to thank the entire staff at MercyOne Waterloo Hospital for all of the care and support that they showed to David while he was in there care.

