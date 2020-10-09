Dr. David L. Hennessey

March 16, 1939-October 7, 2020

Dr. David L. Hennessey, 81, of Sumner, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Rev. Donald Komboh and Deacon Mike Schemmel concelebrating. The Mass will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, rural Sumner with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will precede the Mass on Saturday starting at 9:00 AM. Memorials may be made in Dave's name to SEMS, Cedar Valley Hospice, or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner. Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the Hennessey family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. All attending the Mass are required to wear a mask.

David, son of Leo and Lucile (Nettleton) Hennessey was born March 16, 1939, in Waterloo. He received his education in the Waterloo Schools and graduated from East High School in 1957. Dave attended the University of Iowa and graduated from U of I Dental School in 1965. He enlisted in the Army dental corps during the Viet Nam conflict and became a Captain, stationed in Ft. Riley, Kansas for two years from 1965-1967. Dave was united in marriage with Barb Wilson on August 10, 1963, in Sioux City. He began his dental practice in Sumner in 1967, practicing for forty two years, before retiring in 2009. Dave was a very active member of the community. He was a long time member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, was a paramedic for SEMS for over twenty years, Sumner Rotary, Black Hawk and Waterloo District Dental Societies, Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene programs at Hawkeye Community College, trained dental students from the University of Iowa Dental School, Christian Dental Society, and volunteered at Cedar Valley Hospice. He enjoyed fishing, and spending time with family and friends. He was loved by all who knew him.

Dave is survived by his wife, Barb of Sumner; children, Keith (Laura) of Des Moines, Anne (Karl) of Cedar Falls, and Ted (Ann) of Seattle; five granddaughters, Samantha, Rebecca, Rachel, Lillian, and Kerry; and grandson, Cameron.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Lucile Hennessey; and his twenty three year old daughter, Katy in 1991.