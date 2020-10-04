Menu
David L. Lane

(1948-2020)

David L. Lane, 72 of Waterloo, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 22, 1948 in Waterloo, the son of Curtis Linn and Frances Agnes Starck-Lane. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1966. David was self employed in the moving and hauling business. He enjoyed Baseball and playing softball in his younger years.

Survivors include: wife, Elizabeth Torres Herrera of Waterloo; son Curtis (Shelly) Lane of Waterloo; a daughter, Frances Lane of Waterloo; 2 sisters, Patricia Dobson of Woodland Park, CO, and Rebecca Hansen of Smithland, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Sandy.

Public visitation will be held on Monday October 5, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Burial in Crystal Cemetery in Rural Garwin, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.
