David Lee Mayo

February 10, 1952-December 30, 2021

DYSART-David Lee Mayo, 69, of Dysart, Iowa, Nashville, North Carolina and New Hampton, Iowa, died Thursday, December 30, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born February 10, 1952 in New Hampton, son of Robert and Darlene Meyer Mayo. He married Marge Rethamel on September 2, 2005 in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

David was employed with Sara Lee Bakery in New Hampton and later in Tarboro, North Carolina for 44 years, retiring as a supervisor in 2017.

Dave had a deep love for his wife Marge as well as the rest of his family. Dave will be remembered by his family and friends as a known jokester, and he always had a one liner available for any situation. He was an avid NASCAR fan and could be found in the stands or in his favorite recliner on any given race day. Dale Earnhardt, Sr. will always be #1. On non-race weekends, Dave could be found racing through the streets of Dysart, Iowa or on the trails in Wisconsin in his side by side. Another favorite of Dave's was scouring through the toy section of any store looking for his next collectible.

Survivors include: his wife; two daughters, Sherry (Jose) Morales of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Shelley (Curtis) Caughron of Waterloo; four step-children, Deanne (Gerald) Reicks of Johnston, Denise Rethamel of Des Moines, Duane (Terrie) Rethamel of Center Point and Dawn (Dan) Miller of LaPorte City; eight grandchildren, Sam Caughron, Beckett Caughron, Griffin Caughron, Macray Caughron, Aebry Caughron, Van Morales, Derek (Paula) Reicks and Alexandra (Spencer) Baltes; three great grandchildren, Fiona Reicks, Leonard Reicks and Reece Baltes; two sisters, Sue Swestka of Cedar Rapids and JoAnn (Duane) Wurzer of Lawler; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; and a son-in-law, Matthew Caughron.

There will be no immediate services. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.