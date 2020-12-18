David James Sheffler

Mt Auburn-David James Sheffler, 81, passed away peacefully at La Porte City Specialty Care on Friday, November 27, 2020 from Covid 19.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City with Pastor Allen Craft officiating. Private family burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed at church.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Dave and his family.