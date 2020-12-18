Menu
David James Sheffler
FUNERAL HOME
Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home - Vinton
1212 1st Avenue
Vinton, IA

David James Sheffler

Mt Auburn-David James Sheffler, 81, passed away peacefully at La Porte City Specialty Care on Friday, November 27, 2020 from Covid 19.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City with Pastor Allen Craft officiating. Private family burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery in Vinton. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed at church.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Dave and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul United Methodist Church
La Porte City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Van Steenhuyse-Teahen Funeral Home - Vinton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
