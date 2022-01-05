Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
David M. Siebel
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022

David M. Siebel

April 23, 1945-January 2, 2022

WATERLOO-David M. Siebel, 76, of Waterloo, died on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at home of Melanoma of the Brain. He was born on April 23, 1945 in Waterloo, the son of Raphael and Eileen (Keegan) Siebel. David M. Siebel graduated from Don Bosco High School in 1963.

David married Bonnie Kay Riemcke, January 7, 1967 in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center. He served in the United States Army Reserves from 1965 to 1971. He worked as a heat treat operator and forklift trucker for John Deere for over 32 years, retiring in 1997.

He was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Eagle Center, and a member of UAW Local 838.

David is survived by: wife, Bonnie of Waterloo; brothers, William Siebel of Hudson, Jeff (Kathy) Siebel of Cedar Falls, Tom (Shellie) Siebel of Mesa‚ AZ; sisters, Sharon (Ron) Sell of Traer, and Lori (Richard) Platt of Waterloo.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary (Dennis) Coleman; and brother, John (Vickie) Siebel.

Rosary Service: 4:00 PM on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.

A private family service and burial St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Waterloo, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Arrangements by Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo, IA. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tower Park
Waterloo, IA
Jan
6
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Locke at Tower Park
Waterloo, IA
So sorry for your loss Was a shock as I did not know Always enjoyed our visits. Hope he has a tooth pick with him.
Jack Beem
January 5, 2022
