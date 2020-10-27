David W. Merner

March 11, 1955-October 24, 2020

CLARKSVILLE – David W. Merner, 65, of Clarksville, passed away on Saturday, October 24th, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Dave was born on March 11, 1955, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, son of R. William and Geraldine B. (Bender) Merner. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1974 and served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Schumacher Elevator Co., and in 1987, he received his BA in Industrial Technology from Kaplan University in Cedar Falls. He worked as a CDC programmer and then engineer at Iowa Laser. Dave loved the outdoors and grew up canoeing, tubing, and pontooning on the Cedar River. His favorite activities were camping, hunting, and fishing. He was a proud veteran and enjoyed spending time on his acreage with his dogs, spending time with friends in Clarksville, and rooting for the Green Bay Packers.

Dave is survived by his daughters, Megan (Oliver) Jensen of Ames and Leah Merner of Wegberg, Germany; and his stepmother, Shirley Merner of Cedar Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marci Merner

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.