Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David W. Smith
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020

David W. Smith

February 17, 1951-November 17, 2020

David W. Smith, age 69 - Beloved husband, father grandfather, brother and friend went to heaven on November 17, 2020 while at his vacation home in Florida.

David was born in Marshalltown and grew up in Cedar Falls, IA. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1969 and immediately joined the Air Force. David served proudly during the Vietnam War.

David is preceded by his parents, Don and Marjorie Smith, sister Sandra Christie and son-in-law Phil Allen. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Diane, sisters Deb (Bob) Lee, Lynda (Duane) Svoboda, brother JD (Brenda), son Jeremy (David), daughters Kimberly Kirk, Lianne Allen and Tammy (Ted) Kaminski, sister-in-law Patricia (Leon) Moore, 5 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many other nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Memorial services to be held at a later date.

Donations in David's memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project by phone at 855-448-3997, by mail, or online at woundedwarriorproject.org.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.