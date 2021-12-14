Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
David Welshans
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

David Welshans

WATERLOO–David Welshans, 72, of Waterloo, died December 9, 2021 at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial. Memorial visitation, December 16 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am with a memorial service at 11:00 am. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home by Evansdale AMVETS. Burial will be at a later date. A memorial fund is being established.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Dec
16
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
Sorry to hear about Dave. Enjoyed the hours and miles we rode on the motorcycles those many years ago. Also the hours we spent in the Foundry. Ate a few breakfast together since we retired. Was a good friend, he'll be missed.
Ronald Stevens Sr.
Friend
December 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We lost a good one. Dave was an awesome guy. We all really enjoyed working with him at Viking Pump. He was a hard worker and very conscientious. He was always a good friend to all of us.
Greg Powell
Friend
December 14, 2021
