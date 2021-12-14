David Welshans

WATERLOO–David Welshans, 72, of Waterloo, died December 9, 2021 at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial. Memorial visitation, December 16 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am with a memorial service at 11:00 am. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home by Evansdale AMVETS. Burial will be at a later date. A memorial fund is being established.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.