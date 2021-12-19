David James Woods

December 16, 1942-December 16, 2021

David James Woods 79 years old from Evansdale, IA, passed away on his birthday, December 16, 2021, at Mercy One – Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo. He was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Waterloo to James and Loxie (Trout) Woods on December 16, 1942. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1961. He joined the Navy after graduation and served aboard the USS Braine (DD-630). He was deployed to Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was also deployed to Vietnam. After the service he was employed by Jim Cordes Ford, Crossroads Ford and Don's Truck Sales. While employed at Crossroads Ford he was President of UAW Local 1160. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in Evansdale for 48 years and served in several official roles in the church. He married Paulette Nagel on June 1, 1974. They have one son Jeffrey.

David is survived by his wife, Paulette of Evansdale; son, Jeffrey of Cedar Falls; sister, Diane Latusick of Waterloo; brother-in-law, Alen Nagel of Waterloo; and nephews, Brian (Jennifer) Hansen, Jeremie (Jennifer) Nagel and Jason (Amy) Nagel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Loxie Woods; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald and Betty Nagel; stepfather, Loren Federspiel; brother and sister, Larry and Mary in infancy and nephew Jimmy in infancy.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, Evansdale, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Dunkerton, IA. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21st at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Due to the ongoing pandemic, facial coverings are requested. Memorials will be directed to the church and to Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.