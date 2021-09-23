Menu
Dawn L. Fratzke
Dawn L. Fratzke

JESUP–Dawn L. Fratzke, 58 years old, of Jesup, IA, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo, IA.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, rural La Porte City, IA, with Pastor Kristen Corr Rod officiating. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 24th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, and for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family to be given to the Buchanan County Fair and the University of Iowa Kidney Transplantephrology Department.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA
Sep
25
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee
La Porte City, IA
Sep
25
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee
La Porte City, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Liberal and Applied Arts, HCC
September 24, 2021
We are so sorry to learn of your mother's death. Sending our deepest sympathy.
Don & Mary Humrichouse
Friend
September 24, 2021
