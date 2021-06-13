Dawn McCraney

June 29, 1959-December 22, 2020

EVANSDALE-Dawn McCraney, 61, of Evansdale, passed away at home, December 22, 2020. Dawn was born on June 29th, 1959, beloved daughter to Donald and Barbara Leohr.

Dawn was a kind and loving soul who dedicated herself to others. Her love and grace was never-ending. Dawn enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren Austin, Kolin and Katelyn. She loved Dairy Queen, naps, and vacationing in Las Vegas.

Dawn blessed our lives for 61 years and her legacy will live on forever in the many lives she's touched. The loss of a loved one is hard and we can find ourselves immersed in pain, but Dawn would not want this for us. It was her wish that we come together and celebrate her life, rejoicing in the loving memories we shared with her. Please join us in this celebration on June 29, 2021 at the Amvets at 706 Colleen Ave in Evansdale from 5-7pm. We will have a brief internment of ashes at Poyner Township Cemetery on Gilbertville Rd. in Waterloo at 4pm.