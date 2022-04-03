Dawn C. Murdock

December 8, 1964-March 29, 2022

CEDAR FALLS–Dawn C. Murdock, 57, of Aplington, died on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at MercyOne Cedar Falls.

She was born on December 8, 1964, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the daughter of Dennis and Sharon (Adelmund) Hartema. She graduated from New Hartford High School in 1984. Shortly after high school she moved to Washington State, where she married the father of her children, Lowell Tietje. They later divorced. Dawn then moved to Arizona where she married Thomas Murdock on September 7, 2001. They lived in North Caroline from 2011 to 2018 before moving back to Cedar Falls. Thomas died on December 17, 2021. During her career she worked in real estate and managed a hotel.

Dawn is survived by her parents, brother, Michael Hartema of Waukon, IA; sister, Julie Ann Hartema-Borunda of North Carolina; three children: Justin Ray Tietje of Duvall, WA, Kyleigh Rose (Kevin) Hughes of Duvall, WA, and Stormie Leigh Tietje of San Diego, CA; six grandchildren: Briant, Taylor, and Zakary Tietje, Paxtyn and Jayce Hughes, Izaiah and one on the way; and nephew, Tanner Hartema.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, maternal and paternal grandparents, a nephew, Austin Hartema, and a sister-in-law, Tammy Hartema.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with an opportunity for friends to share at 4:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.