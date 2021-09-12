Menu
De Marcus Darnell Sanders
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St
Waterloo, IA

De Marcus Darnell Sanders

March 3, 1987-September 1, 2021

WATERLOO-De Marcus Darnell Sanders was born March 3, 1987 to Kimberly Sanders and Calvin McGee. He left us September 1, 2021.

De Marcus attend schools in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls. For the last three years he lived in Fort Worth and worked for Hello Fresh Foods. He loved to rap; his rap name was "OTR Flipper" and he had a growing following on YouTube. Known for being a trendsetter, his memory will forever be etched in the hearts of all he impacted.

Survived by: his parents, Kimberly Sanders and Calvin (Kim) McGee; sons, Daivion Darnell, Xaiden Marquis and Xaivion Marquell; siblings, Rev. Clifton Jenes Jr. and Jahmerah Scott; and grandparents, Aaron Sanders and DeVonne Sanders.

Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Rev. Earnest and Pearlie McGee Sr.; great-grandparents, James and Larna Bradford and Mills and Rosie Sanders; and his infant siblings, Kimani and Calvion McGee.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 217 Butler Avenue.

Services will be 10 am Monday, Sept. 13 at Hope City Church with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 4-7 pm and Monday for 1 hour before service time. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hope City Church
IA
Sep
13
Calling hours
9:00a.m.
Hope City Church
IA
Sep
13
Service
10:00a.m.
Hope City Church
IA
Sanders Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We send our deepest sympathy and prayers and loveDemarcus was a wonderful young man and he will be sorely missed..to Kim and Calvin it is hard losing a child but always remember God is watching over him up close now...
Fa'Lesha (Finch)Spain Leonia Spain Family
October 14, 2021
My Heartfelt Condolences to the Entire Sanders/Magee Family. I Pray God gives You Comfort during these trying times
Janet Campbell
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results