We are so sorry to hear about your loss .Zoe and family. Dean was such a nice guy. I really liked him. He was always nice to me. And just wanted too talk. We will miss him . He's journey is over now. He has gone HOME now to be with our Lord & Saviour Jesus Christ, Amen!! You all have our deepest Sympathies. And are in our s. Love Jim

James A Wahner March 25, 2021