So sorry for your loss of Dean. A yr. Ago.he was such a nice friendly soul. Always liked talking to Dean. At Church. And Zoe..our deepest sympathies. RIP Dean..your friend in christ. In Jesus name
James A Wahner
Friend
March 19, 2022
We are so sorry to hear about your loss .Zoe and family. Dean was such a nice guy. I really liked him. He was always nice to me. And just wanted too talk. We will miss him . He's journey is over now. He has gone HOME now to be with our Lord & Saviour Jesus Christ, Amen!! You all have our deepest Sympathies. And are in our s. Love Jim
James A Wahner
March 25, 2021
May the love of caring friends soften your sadness, may cherished memories bring
You comfort and may peace surround your grieving hearts. So sorry for your loss.
We were neighbors to you when you lived by Readlyn, and our son lives on the building site.