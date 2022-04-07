Dean R. French

April 12, 1938-April 3, 2022

DUNKERTON-Dean Ray French age 83 of Dunkerton passed away at his home surrounded by his family on April 3, 2022 after a long courageous battle with C.O.P.D. He was born April 12, 1938 in rural Clayton County the son of LeeRoy and Florence (Baldwin) French. Dean attended and graduated from Elkader High School with the Class of 1956. After high school Dean enlisted in the United States Marine Corp and proudly served his country for three years. On April 20, 1959 he met Karen Corbin and on April 23, 1960 they were married. Dean worked at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids for a number of years and enrolled at Upper Iowa University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree. Dean worked at John Deere in Waterloo for over 20 years until he eventually retired in 1993. Dean enjoyed carpenter work, he did a lot of remodeling of older homes. He also made military clocks, shadow boxes and pen sets that he sold worldwide. Dean was especially proud of his military service and the country he served. Most of all Dean loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Karen, his daughter; Tammy Ray, his three sons; Tony Dean (Faye), Tracy F. and Terry Lee (Theresa), as well as nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, one sister, Arlene Lau along with many nieces and nephews. Dean was preceded in death by two daughters, Trixy Elaine and Trudy K. as well as his parents and siblings, Floyd "Bud", Ralph, Kenny, his twin brother, Dale and one sister Claremae.

Dean's wishes were for his body to be cremated after a private family visitation. There will be a public funeral held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Baptist Church in Fairbank, Iowa with burial in the Elkader Cemetery with full military rites.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Cards and memorials may be sent to Karen French, 9737 N. Canfield Road, Fairbank, Iowa 50629.

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneral home.net