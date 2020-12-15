Dean E. Snow

April 27, 1938-December 13, 2020

Dean Edward Snow passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck; with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m. conducted by the Reinbeck Masonic Coin Lodge #394. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic masks are required at the funeral home and a private funeral service will be held at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck with burial to follow at the Reinbeck Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the Reinbeck American Legion Post #242 and the Grundy County Fire Department Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Dean was born on April 27, 1938 in Marshalltown, Iowa to his parents Harold and Lucille (Barfels) Snow. He graduated from Reinbeck High School in the class of 1956. In 1957 he became employed by the Iowa Department of Public Safety and was stationed in Grinnell, Iowa. Dean also served in the Army and Airforce Reserves during the Vietnam Era. He was united in marriage to Penny Elaine Troen on October 14, 1962; they enjoyed over 56 happy years together until Penny's passing on October 7, 2019.

In 1962, Dean became employed at the Lincoln Savings Bank in Reinbeck retiring in 1997 after 35 years. He was a member of the UCC Church in Reinbeck, where he served the church as a Deacon and on the church council. Dean was also a member of various organizations in the community including the Reinbeck Fire Department for 23 years. He was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge #349 A.F. and A.M., Dean was also a 50-year member of Reinbeck American Legion Post # 242.

Dean is survived by his daughter Kim Snow of St. Petersburg, Florida; nephew Michael Ehlers and family of Bettendorf, Iowa; Penny's brother David (Alicia) Troen of Newton, Iowa; cousins and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Penny and sister JoAnn.