Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Deane K. Bradfield
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Deane K. Bradfield

March 24, 1930-September 29, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Deane K. Bradfield, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born March 24, 1930, in Waterloo, son of Edward C. and Clara M. Ashley Bradfield. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1948. He attended Gates Business College in Waterloo then earned a bachelor's degree in Sociology from University of South Florida. Deane married Marlene Hey Sept. 2, 1950, in Waterloo; she died Sept. 17, 2007. He later married Connie (Fox) Rasmussen July 2, 2008. He worked for State Farm as an insurance agent for 56 years, retiring in 2011. He was a former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo and longtime member of the YMCA where he served the board. Survived by: wife, Connie, Cedar Falls; three sons, Scott Bradfield, Waterloo, Andy (Cindy) Bradfield, Omaha‚ NE, and Matt (Laura) Bradfield, Claremont‚ CA; two daughters, Julie (Howard) Hodson, Houston‚ TX, and Linda (Joel) Harris, Waterloo; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Preceded by: first wife; an infant son, Kurt Bradfield; five brothers, Robert, William, Max, Richard, and Paul Bradfield; and four sisters, Ramona Wait, Rosalie Richards, Ruth McGovern, and Mary Estell. Services: 2:00 PM Monday, Oct. 4 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour prior to service. Memorials: Cedar Valley Hospice, YMCA of Black Hawk County. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
1:00p.m.
IA
Oct
4
Service
2:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
My goodness, what a loss! My pal from so many years of being a friend, a professional consultant, and a most honorable gentleman both "on the court" and off, Deane was a most admirable representative of how we should present ourselves and our professions. I am honored to have known him, humbled by his athletic skills, and sorrowed by his absence. He even allowed me a few points on Court 1 when we played "hands-against-the-racquet! Thanks for the memories, the fun conversations, & the "instructionals" in how to win, and to be humble and graceful in those victories.
Steve Schultz
Friend
November 5, 2021
My condolences scott. We were in Colorado when I spoke to you and just returned. Wish I could have been here for services. Its a hard moment to go thru losing a parent. God bless my friend. We'll talk soon.
Bob Pratt
October 6, 2021
Scott, My sympathy and condolences to You and Your Family.
Clark W Petersen
October 5, 2021
So sorry for your family´s loss. Thinking of you with thoughts and prayers for comfort and peace in your memories.
Gary Kendall
October 4, 2021
Dear family of Dean, I am so very sorry to read of Dean´s passing. You have my deepest condolences. He was such a good man and always had a way of putting you at ease when something had gone wrong. I will always have fond memories of him and uncle Paul. Peace be with you. Kathye Bedard
Kathye Bedard
Family
October 4, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Robby's/ Robinsons
Work
October 4, 2021
Dean was just a young man when we started going to him 54 yrs. Ago on Washington St. In front of Del Farm grocery store. We always had great confidence in him. I remember when someone backed into us while we were vacationing in California. Dean said just enjoy your vacation. We'll take care of it when you get back. And he did
Tom and Sharon Conn
October 3, 2021
Very sorry to hear. Proud to say I played racquetball with Deane , Bob S, & others at YMCA, even won a few. Lost my wife on 9-22-21 Bless you'al and your wonderfull father. Very sorry to hear. 50 years ago I played racquetball with Deane, Bob S. and others at the YMCA ,even won a few! Lost my wife of 63 yr's on 9-22-21. We share your sadness. God bless you'al from Houston. [ [email protected] ] Houston , TX
Lou Kroenecke
October 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tom E Wait
October 3, 2021
Scott,Julie, Linda,Andy, Matt, and Connie Heartfelt sympathy to all of you. Deane was a good man in every way. We cherish all the wonderful memories of our longtime friendship, but mostly the times we spent together as families when the Bradfield-Moody clans were young kids!
Judy Moody and family
Friend
October 3, 2021
Scott and family, my heart goes out to you at the loss of your beloved patriarch, Deane Bradfield. From what you've shared, he left an indelible legacy of hard work, character, innovation, and so much more. May the good Lord hold you in His loving embrace as you grieve the loss of your beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Prayers from our family to yours.
Vicki St. James
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results