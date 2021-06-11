Deanne (Dee) E. Ahles

May 3, 1955-May 27, 2021

WATERLOO-Deanne (Dee) E. Ahles died after a lengthy illness at home in Waterloo.

Survived by her husband Larry P Ahles, was married December 18, 1988

Two children from a previous marriage: Jon R (Kim) Land of Webster City.

Katherine D (Carl) Martin of Eldora.

Brother: Robert D VanDeVenter (Lisa) of North Carolina.

Sisters: Sherrill L VanDeVenter of Waterloo. Julia R (Terry) Morris of Kansas.

Four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

Proceeded in death by: Parents Robert D VanDeVenter and Geraldine M Stratton (Jerry). Grandparents: Delphin J Sinnwell (Pete) and Mildred E Sinnwell and great grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date.