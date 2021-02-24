Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Deborah Kay Sexton
Muscatine High School
Deborah Kay Sexton

November 1, 1950-February 21, 2021

Deborah Kay Sexton, 70, of Randalia, died Sunday, February 21, 2021, at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, February 26, at the United Methodist Church in Sumner with Rev. Michael Christie officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Burial will follow the funeral service at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 25th at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be made in Deborah's name to the Lutheran Services in Iowa or FTD association.

Deborah Kay, daughter of George and Patsy (Ridge) Hahn, was born November 1, 1950, in Muscatine. She was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Faith. Deb received her education in the Muscatine Schools and graduated from Muscatine High School in 1968. She continued her education at Iowa State University graduating in 1971, with a degree in Mathematics and History. While at Iowa State, Deb was a cheerleader for the football team. On December 17, 1977, she was united in marriage with Timothy Sexton in Muscatine. Deb's professional career began working for Kodak, prior to owning and operating her own printing business for twenty years, St. Croix Printing Equipment Imports. She was a long time active member of the United Methodist Church in Sumner, where she was a Communion Steward for many years and active in the United Methodist Women's group, was a member of P.E.O., and active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority at Iowa State. Deb was an avid gardener, enjoyed traveling with her husband and daughter, Kathleen, but her greatest joy came from being a grandmother to Claire, William, and Beckett.

Deb is survived by her husband, Tim of Randalia; daughter, Kathleen (Roger) Kelley of Ely; three grandchildren, Claire, William, and Beckett; mother and father, Patsy and George Hahn of Muscatine; sister, Denise (Jim) Erusha of Cedar Rapids; nephew, Matthew Erusha; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike (Jana) Sexton of Littleton, Colorado, Tom (Bea) Sexton of St. Paul, Minnesota, Dan (Maureen) Sexton of Durham, North Carolina, Peg (Ed) Tateosian of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Mary (Rod) Wells of Sumner, Theresa (Jeff) Thompson of Cedar Falls, Matthew (Gail) Sexton of Tripoli, and Patrick (Stephanie) Sexton of Sumner; and many additional nieces and nephews.

In addition to her grandparents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary Elaine and Dr. Joseph W. Sexton; and brother-in-law, Mark Sexton.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Becker-Milnes Funeral Home - Sumner
111 W. 5th Street, Sumner, IA
Feb
26
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
115 PLEASANT STREET, Sumner, IA
Feb
26
Service
10:30a.m.
United Methodist Church
115 PLEASANT STREET, Sumner, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debbie and I were best friends at one time. I met my former husband and father of my children at her wedding. She was smart, beautiful, and ambitious. My 1st son's middle name is Hahn, which was picked as a tribute to her. Gone too soon. God bless her family.
Nancy Swain (Leber)
Friend
September 18, 2021
Debbie and I were classmates in the MHS class of 1968. I have only the fondest memories of Debbie and remember always her kindness and goodwill to all who were fortunate to know her.
Oscar Ferreira
March 5, 2021
Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you knowing memories will be comforting. Please give our best to George, Pat, and Denise.
Sandy Miller Drucker
February 28, 2021
I knew Debbie when I was a kid. When I was 14 and 15, I worked for Fred Hahn hoeing and cutting cabbage. Once in awhile, Debbie would come to the farm with George and help us bag cabbage. She was a very nice girl. My sympathies to Debbie´s family.
Rick Bierman
February 24, 2021
