Delores Ann (Monahan) Fossler

March 9, 1926–May 31, 2021

Delores, 95, was born March 9, 1926, in Waterloo, Iowa to Irving Patrick and Lillian Monahan, the third of six children.

She graduated from West High School in Waterloo in 1944 and attended one semester of college.

In 1946, she married Wells. F. "Bud" Fossler when he returned from serving in the Navy during World War II.

Together they raised four children. They later divorced.

Delores worked as a hostess at Porky's Red Carpet Restaurant in Waterloo and later as an Optician at Service Optical in Cedar Falls before retiring.

In 1988 she moved to Boise, ID where she lived until her death on May 31, 2021. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great – grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her ex – husband, 3 brothers, 1 sister and a baby granddaughter. She is survived by her sister Lavon Scott, daughter Colleen Whitsell of Boise, daughter Teresa Lampkin of Carson City, NV and her children Alicia, Gina, Andrew, and Erica, son Gary Fossler of Boise and his daughters Courtney and Savanna, daughter Monica (Rick) Pilot of Nampa and their children Amanda, David, Michael, Sean and Evan, 23 great – grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren.

A recitation of the Rosary, with viewing and visitation will be at 10:00 am Monday, June 7, 2021 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral home. Condolences to the family can be left at www.accentfuneral.com.