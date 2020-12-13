Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Delores Krueger "Dee" Seehusen
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Tripoli High School

Delores "Dee" Krueger Seehusen

April 26, 1930 - November 27, 2020

Delores Seehusen, 90, passed away from natural causes on November 27, 2020 at her home in Culver City, California. Dee was born April 26, 1930 on a farm near Tripoli, Iowa to Alfred and Ella Krueger. She attended a rural Lutheran elementary school and Tripoli High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Berdene, Helen, and Marguerite; and her son Timothy Seehusen. She is survived by her husband Paul Seehusen, her son Thomas Seehusen of Culver City, her daughter Jennifer (Bill) Nissen of Moneta, Virginia, her sister Rebecca (Gerald) Suchan of Melbourne, Iowa, her brother, Frederick (Dee) Krueger of Henderson, Nevada, and grandchildren.

Dee and Paul were married July 6 1952. Paul had graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Engineering and then served in the US Army in Korea. Dee traveled to California and secured a home in Culver City for his return from the Army in 1953. And it is here where they spent their life raising their children and enjoying their retirement.

Dee had a very active life as a mother, skilled comptometer operator, executive secretary at PaperMate Pen Company in Culver City, Cub Scouts den mother, registered nurse, successful Amway distributor, owner and operator of a tanning salon in Marina del Rey, CA, and other entrepreneurial ventures. Dee was especially proud of graduating with honors from Santa Monica College (Santa Monica, CA), passing her state board exams, and becoming a registered nurse. Tragically, her nursing career ended prematurely when she injured her lower back while moving a patient.

Dee will be loved and missed by her family, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her many friends, forever.

No service is scheduled. Condolences can be sent to the Seehusen family home at 10667 Cranks Road, Culver City, CA 90230.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sorry for your family loss. Longevity still runs strongly in the feminine roots of the Kroenecke family. We celebrate my 84th on 12/25 this month. Merry Xmas
Lou [ Betty } Kroenecke, Hous. tx
December 13, 2020
Uncle Buddy & family: So sorry for your loss. We are sending love, hugs, & prayers. Debby (Klein) & Donald Miller Arkansas
Debby & Donald Miller
December 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of Dee´s death. Our prayers for Paul and family. Keep in touch.
Madonna Seehusen Braun
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results