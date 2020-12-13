Delores "Dee" Krueger Seehusen

April 26, 1930 - November 27, 2020

Delores Seehusen, 90, passed away from natural causes on November 27, 2020 at her home in Culver City, California. Dee was born April 26, 1930 on a farm near Tripoli, Iowa to Alfred and Ella Krueger. She attended a rural Lutheran elementary school and Tripoli High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Berdene, Helen, and Marguerite; and her son Timothy Seehusen. She is survived by her husband Paul Seehusen, her son Thomas Seehusen of Culver City, her daughter Jennifer (Bill) Nissen of Moneta, Virginia, her sister Rebecca (Gerald) Suchan of Melbourne, Iowa, her brother, Frederick (Dee) Krueger of Henderson, Nevada, and grandchildren.

Dee and Paul were married July 6 1952. Paul had graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Engineering and then served in the US Army in Korea. Dee traveled to California and secured a home in Culver City for his return from the Army in 1953. And it is here where they spent their life raising their children and enjoying their retirement.

Dee had a very active life as a mother, skilled comptometer operator, executive secretary at PaperMate Pen Company in Culver City, Cub Scouts den mother, registered nurse, successful Amway distributor, owner and operator of a tanning salon in Marina del Rey, CA, and other entrepreneurial ventures. Dee was especially proud of graduating with honors from Santa Monica College (Santa Monica, CA), passing her state board exams, and becoming a registered nurse. Tragically, her nursing career ended prematurely when she injured her lower back while moving a patient.

Dee will be loved and missed by her family, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her many friends, forever.

No service is scheduled. Condolences can be sent to the Seehusen family home at 10667 Cranks Road, Culver City, CA 90230.