Delores K. Weigel

NEW HAMPTON-Delores K. Weigel, age 98, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at New Hampton Nursing and Rehab with her family by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Holy Family Parish with Father Brian Dellaert celebrating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton following the funeral mass.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton with a 7:00 PM Scriptural Wake Service. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Monday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.