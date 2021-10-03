Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Delores K. Weigel
New Hampton High School
Conway-Markham Funeral Home - New Hampton
115 N Broadway Avenue
New Hampton, IA

Delores K. Weigel

NEW HAMPTON-Delores K. Weigel, age 98, of New Hampton, IA passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at New Hampton Nursing and Rehab with her family by her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Holy Family Parish with Father Brian Dellaert celebrating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton following the funeral mass.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Conway-Markham Funeral Home in New Hampton with a 7:00 PM Scriptural Wake Service. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass on Monday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Conway-Markham Funeral Home - New Hampton
115 N. Broadway Ave., New Hampton
Oct
3
Service
7:00p.m.
Conway-Markham Funeral Home - New Hampton
115 N. Broadway Ave., New Hampton
Oct
4
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Holy Family Parish
202 N. Broadway, New Hampton
Oct
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Holy Family Parish
202 N. Broadway, New Hampton
Conway-Markham Funeral Home - New Hampton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers and sympathies to the family. I remember Delores as a kind and gentle person. I am Clair Weigel´s daughter and Anna and Elias Weigel´s granddaughter.
Jeanne Weigel Little
Family
October 4, 2021
