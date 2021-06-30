Deloris "Dode" Irene Nieman

October 15, 1925-June 27, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Deloris "Dode" Irene Nieman, age 95, of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed into eternity on June 27, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born October 15, 1925, to Glenn Harold Dunlap and Mary Minerva (Riggle) Dunlap in Corwith, Iowa. Dode was the middle child of three daughters. After graduation from Corwith High School, she attended Iowa State Teachers College (now University of Northern Iowa), obtaining a teaching certificate in 1945. She taught kindergarten in Parkersburg, Iowa from 1945-7. In 1945 she married Kenneth Leroy Nieman in Corwith, and together they raised five children. In 1961 she returned to teaching, and taught 1st and 3rd grade at Lincoln School in Cedar Falls. In 1970, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Education at the same time as her daughter, Jo Ellen. She retired from teaching in 1987. Deloris and Ken were avid square dancers for decades, dancing locally and at state and national square dance conventions. She was an avid reader, a life-long learner, an accomplished seamstress and needle worker. Dode and Ken volunteered at several non-profit organizations e.g. Brain Injury of Iowa, Hearst Center in Cedar Falls in addition to church organizations which resulted in both being recognized by Governor Terry Branstad with The Governor's Award for Volunteerism.

Deloris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; their daughter, Janelle Kay; and her sister, Joyce LaVonne (Dunlap) Werts of Denver, Colorado. She is survived by her children: Jo Ellen (Dennis) Winegar of Bettendorf, Iowa, Jared Lee (Juliana) Nieman of Davenport, Iowa, Jill Colette (Douglas) Danielsen of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jon Glen (Grace) Nieman of Brunswick, Georgia; and a sister, Gertrude Evelyn (Dunlap) Handleman of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Deloris had 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and another on the way

Following a private interment at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls, there will be a visitation at 10:00 am on July 6, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am at that location. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls or Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.