Denise "Dee" Bolhuis

October 4, 1952-December 13, 2020

Denise "Dee" Bolhuis, 68, of Clarksville, Iowa passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Unity Point Health - Allen Memorial in Waterloo with her husband and daughters by her side.

Denise Ellen Bolhuis was born on October 4, 1952, the daughter of Robert Harris and Nora (Plummer) Hanlin in Waterloo, IA. She graduated from Aplington High School in 1971. On October 24, 1990, she was united in marriage to Garry Bolhuis in Waverly, IA. Dee was employed at Farm Bureau Bremer County for 20 years until the time of her death.

Many will remember Dee as a social, fun loving, warm person who never met a stranger. She lived life to the fullest and did so every day. She had a passion for horses, Hy-Vee cake, decorating/painting, traveling, tubing trips with family and friends, annual road trips for flowers in the spring and summer deck parties. She especially loved her weekend getaways with Garry and she enjoyed attending Church with her husband at Peace United Church of Christ.

Her warm smile and infectious laugh could brighten the gloomiest day and will be missed by all.

Survivors are her husband, Garry Bolhuis of Clarksville; two daughters, Glynna Borwig (Mike Riechmann) of Aplington and Denielle (Bret) Badker of New Hartford; two sons, Joshua (Tracie) Bolhuis of Dows and Justin (Heidi) Bolhuis of Aplington; 15 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brothers and sisters, Jeffrey Hanlin of Kirksville, MO, Larry (Vicki) Hanlin of Kansas City, MO, Tracey Harris ( Brad Herzog) of Denver Colorado, Scott Harris of Waterloo, Kelly Harris of Denver, Colorado and Heidi (Mark) McEntire Biglione of Denver Colorado and several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jonathon; sister, Georganne Harms and brother, Gary Hanlin, Nephew Eli Harms and many aunts and uncles.

Private family memorial service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Jon Hennings officiating. A celebration of life service will be held next summer to honor Dee's life. Family and friends are encouraged to email a thought or memory of Dee to [email protected] Memorials may be directed to the Bolhuis family for a later designation in Dee's name and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Bolhuis family with arrangements. 319-352-1187