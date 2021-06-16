Denise Grace (Loupee) Timmerman

March 26, 1960-June 12, 2021

WAVERLY-Denise Grace (Loupee) Timmerman, 61, of Waverly, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence in Waverly from complications of diabetes and heart disease.

Denise was born March 26, 1960, in Newton, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Velma (Smith) Loupee. She graduated from Newton High School in 1978 and then attended Ellsworth Community College, graduating in 1980. On August 15, 1981, she was united in marriage to David Elton Timmerman at the First United Methodist Church in Newton. To this union, two children were born. Denise was employed with Equitable Life Insurance Company in Des Moines from 1980-1984 and Engelbrecht Law Office in Waverly, formerly Engelbrecht, Ackerman & Hassman from 1985-2017. Most recently she had been employed by the Waverly Public Library, retiring in 2020.

Denise was an active and vital member of the Waverly community. She served as Chair of Waverly Heritage Days for 12 years, taught Sunday School, tutored for Waverly-Shell Rock students and served with Waverly Project Lead. She enjoyed many things; most notably reading and attending her book club, playing tennis, watching Jeopardy!, board games with her family and making sure everyone received birthday cards! Above all, Denise will be remembered for being compassionate, selfless, and loving with a big heart.

Denise is survived by her husband, David Timmerman of Waverly, one daughter, Holly M. (Tiffany) Batchelor of Waterloo and one son, Bradley T. Timmerman of Paradise Valley, Arizona, two brothers; David (Mary) Loupee of Story City and Richard (Debbie Martin) Loupee of Omaha, Nebraska, father and mother-in-law, Leland and Wilma Timmerman of Tripoli, brother-in-law, Larry Timmerman of Woodbury, Minnesota, sisters-in-law, Lisa Timmerman of Cedar Falls and Sara (Joel) Tubbs of Delmar, nieces and nephews; Kristin, Janel, Will, Jack, Gavin, Hayden, Allison, Adison and Maren, great nieces and nephews; Max, Hannah, Graham, Ella and Pierce and her beloved Boston Terrier, Dori Mae. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and step-mother, June Loupee.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Marilyn Sargent officiating. Denise had requested attendees wear comfortable, bright colored clothing (no black!). The service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow in the Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 18, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the Waverly Public Library or Waverly Health Center. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187