Dennis G. Emberton
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Dennis G. Emberton

BRANDON-Dennis G. Emberton, 84, of Brandon, died peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence of natural causes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family; a memorial fund will be determined at a later date.

Memorial Services: 10:30 am on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service in Waterloo. A recording of the service will be available on the funeral home website.

Memorial Visitation: 4:30 – 6:30 pm on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Kearns

Inurnment: West View Cemetery in La Porte City

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Memorial Gathering
4:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Mar
6
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
