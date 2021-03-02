Dennis G. Emberton

BRANDON-Dennis G. Emberton, 84, of Brandon, died peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence of natural causes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family; a memorial fund will be determined at a later date.

Memorial Services: 10:30 am on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service in Waterloo. A recording of the service will be available on the funeral home website.

Memorial Visitation: 4:30 – 6:30 pm on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Kearns

Inurnment: West View Cemetery in La Porte City

Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com