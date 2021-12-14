Menu
Dennis D. "Denny" Hofner

Dennis D. "Denny" Hofner, 69, of Waterloo died Friday, December 10, 2021, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital. Denny was born January 24, 1952, in Waterloo, the son of Frank Floyd and Viola Jean Ter Maat Hofner. He graduated from Waterloo West High in 1971.

In 1972 Denny went to work for John Deere starting in the foundry; he retired from the Northeast Site in 1998. Denny was a member of Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church.

His survivors include brothers Robert (Deborah) Hofner of Ostrander‚ MN and David Hofner of Waterloo; a sister, Linda (John) Talbott of Waterloo. He is also survived by a niece‚ Miki (Randy) Runde of Riceville‚ IA; and nephews, Jason (Lacy Dohlman) Hofner of Warrens‚ WI and Josh (Keisha Stough) Wolner of Waterloo; and great nieces Haley, Emily, and Jordan.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, where there will be a 7:00 prayer service. Visitation continues at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Cherry Grove United Methodist Church, under the direction of Hindt Funeral Home, where there will be a light lunch; followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Cherry Grove Cemetery. A memorial fund will be established.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cherry Grove United Methodist Church (Locke, Tower Park, Kimball Ave)
Dec
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Cherry Grove Cemetery
