Dennis L. Maurer

(1939 - 2020)

Dennis L. Maurer, 80, of Waterloo/Dewar, died Tuesday, September 1, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born December 16, 1939, in rural Dunkerton, the son of Clair and Eileen Teisinger Maurer. He married Joann Lilleg May 22, 1965, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. They later divorced. He then married Marjorie "Marge" Timion July 22, 2000.

Dennis graduated from Dunkerton High School. He was owner of Maurer Repair for 50 years. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Black Hawk County Street Machines, the Early Ford Club, and the Ramblers.

Survived by: his wife, Marge of Waterloo; five children, Debbie (Mike Bathke) of Oelwein, Julie (Dan) Yungtum of Dunkerton, David (Erin) Maurer of Fairbank, Christine Spiegel of Waterloo, and Jennifer (Daryl) Zurawski of St. Charles, Mo.; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and two brothers, Gene (Carolyn) Maurer of Waterville, and Lowell (Darlene ) Maurer of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; son, Dennis Maurer, Jr. in infancy; a daughter, Cathy Wright, and son-in-law, Gary Wright.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 4, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery where full military rites will be performed by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation will be 4-7:00 p.m. Thursday, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and for one hour before the service at the church. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral we ask that you please wear a mask.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com