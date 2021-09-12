Dennis L. Willer

February 21, 1946-September 10, 2021

WATERLOO-Dennis L. Willer, 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, September 10 at his home.

He was born February 21, 1946 in Waterloo, son of Emil "Dutch" and Lavonne "Bonnie" Anderson Willer.

Dennis married Kathy Witt April 12, 1969 in Reinbeck. He graduated from Reinbeck High School and got his machinist's certificate from Hawkeye Tech. He was employed, as a machinist, with several tool & die shops, retiring from North East Machine & Tool in Janesville in 2012.

He served his country honorably in the US Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy; a son, Matthew (Becky) Willer of Cedar Rapids; a daughter, Michelle (Tony) Stalzer of Zearing; six grandchildren, Grace, Emma, Lily, Drew, Ben and Ella; a sister, Marlene Peters of Reinbeck; a sister-in-law, Rita Willer of Cedar Rapids and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Chuck (Phyllis) Willer and Larry Willer; two sisters, Eleanor Willer and Mae Jean (Bob) Hoeppner and a brother-in-law, Ray Peters.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 15 at St. Edward Catholic Church, with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the US Navy Honor Guard.

Public visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church.

Masks are strongly encouraged if attending either event.

A memorial fund will be established at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.