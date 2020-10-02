Menu
Derald L. Henry

WATERLOO - Derald L. Henry, 85, of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 1, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvets Post 31 and the U. S. Marine Corps Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 4, and for an hour before services on Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 2, 2020.
