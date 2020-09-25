Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Desi L.E. Smith

Desi L.E. Smith

(1990-2020)

Desi LaDale Ellis Smith, 30, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, departed this life on September 18, 2020. He was born July 23, 1990, in Vicksburg, Miss., the son of Desi Smith and Geraldine Ellis. He was a 2009 graduate of Warren Central High School in Vicksburg, Miss. He married Africa Sisk on May 20, 2018, in Waterloo. Desi worked as a Custodian for Sawyer Law Group. He was a member of New Living Home Apostolic Church in Waterloo. Survived by: his parents, Desi Smith and Geraldine Ellis; his wife, Africa of Cedar Rapids; a daughter, Desica Amaya Joy Smith at home; a sister, Sherika Ellis; a favorite nephew, Clyde Wendell Mazie, Jr.; parents-in-law, Mark Riley and Ophelia Sisk; best and lifelong friend, Tashad "Dee" Daniel; and host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by: his maternal and fraternal grandmothers, Thelma Jean Ellis and Diana Smith; both of his grandfathers and grandparents-in-law, Willie J. and Ruthie O'Neal. Services: will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in the Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. For more information visit: www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.