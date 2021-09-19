Diana Marie Brandt

May 13, 1938-September 15, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Diana Marie Brandt, 83, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at her home in Cedar Falls, Iowa, of natural causes.

Private Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com

Diana was born in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin on May 13, 1938. After graduation from high school, she was employed as a telephone operator. Later she worked as a secretary and payroll clerk for the personal director at Northern Engraving.

On September 28, 1963 she was united in marriage to Larry Brandt at Lynxville, WI. They made their home in Parkersburg, IA where he established an optometric practice. She assisted at the office as needed until she became a fulltime homemaker and mother to their two daughters. Her pastimes were gardening, sewing, knitting, quilting, and reading.

When the girls started school, she began volunteering at the elementary school. She received the Governor's Volunteer award for her years of service. She also enjoyed volunteering at the library and food bank.

Diana trusted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal savior on June 23, 1948. Larry and she fellowshipped at the Hitesville Gospel Hall where they served in many areas. In July 2020, they transferred to the Cedar Falls Gospel Hall after moving to the Western Home Communities.

Diana is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, her two daughters, Beth (Mark) Fitch Omaha, NE and Sara Brandt Schaumburg, IL, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her mother and step-father Ethel and Charles Briggs, her grandmother Nellie Krogman who raised her.