Diane Slick Brown

January 24, 1967-December 15, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Diane Slick Brown, 57 formerly of La Porte City passed away after a sudden illness on December 15, 2021 in Fort Worth Texas. She was born on January 24, 1967 to Donald and Joyce Slick in Waterloo. She graduated from La Porte City High School. After high school she moved to Texas. She married the love of her life Jimmy Brown and became a "Bonus" mom to his sons, their wives and GiGi to their grandchildren. She had been employed with Contract Bond Agency in Fort Worth. Diane had a love for music and singing. She started her musical journey with her sister Renee in a country band called Silverado and continued with Southern Charm, a gospel trio and preformed all over the country. Diane sang with the praise team at The Church on Rush Creek in Arlington where she continued to do her life's passion serving her Savior until her passing. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Craig and Bob and her sister Beth Meissen. She is survived by her loving husband Jimmy, his three sons and families, brothers: Greg (Cathy) Slick and Jeff (Kellie) Sellick and sisters Mary (Terry) Goetzinger, Terri (Gary) Jeffries, Renee (Eric) Miller, brother-in-law Mike Meissen and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends and her beloved dog Jake. Funeral services were held on December 21, 2021 at The Church on Rush Creek Arlington, TX. Memorials may be directed to the Tarrant County Hands of Hope or to Diane's family. Fort Worth Funerals and Cremation assisted the family.