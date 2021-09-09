Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Diane Marie Kofron
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021

Diane Marie Kofron

September 3, 1954-October 24, 2020

A person and life, so beautiful, deserves a special celebration. Please help us honor the life of Diane Marie Kofron. Bring your laughs, your memories, and your happiness to celebrate at a party she would have loved to attend! The celebration open house will take place on September 11th from 4 pm until 8 pm at the Waterloo Elks Club, 407 E Park Avenue, Waterloo. Let's raise a glass to such a wonderful woman, who left us last October much too soon!


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Waterloo Elks Club
407 E Park Avenue, Waterloo, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
