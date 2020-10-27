Diane Kofron

September 3, 1954-October 24, 2020

Diane Kofron, 66, of Hudson, IA gained her angel wings on October 24, 2020 after a very short, and fast bout with cancer. Diane's wishes were to not hold a funeral, as she hated being the center of attention. Yet there will be a celebration of life held sometime next year, a type of party that she would've enjoyed attending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to assist in any medical bills that may be coming, and the remaining will then be donated to UnityPoint at Home – Hospice.

Diane was born September 3, 1954 in Waterloo, IA, the oldest child of three to Charles and Delores Petersen. Diane graduated from Hudson High School in 1972. She married Port Beattie and had two children: Jonathan and Lyndsey. They were later divorced and a few years later she found her forever love, Steve Kofron. Steve and Diane have been married for 21 years, and they greatly enjoyed vacationing together and taking care of grandkids. Diane spent most of her work career at John Deere, most recently as a supervisor in 518 shaft manufacturing, and prior to that 524, retiring this year in January after 28 years at Deere's. After retiring, Diane had great plans to travel and be with family. She was so kind as to help care for her newest grandchild born in March 2020, and she was able to travel and celebrate her birthday in September with a trip to Las Vegas with her daughter Lyndsey.

Left to carry on her memory and unbelievable laugh: are her husband, Steve and two children; Jonathan (Raven) Beattie of Casper, WY, and Lyndsey (Jeremy) Schwanz of Bondurant, IA; five wonderful grandchildren: Ella and Olivia Beattie, Carson, Beckham, and Walker Schwanz; parent Delores Peterson, sister Denise, and brother Steve, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins as well as so many great friends.

Preceding her in death are her father Charles Petersen; and great grandmother Pauline Desmond; as well as in-laws Tom and Gladys Kofron and brother in-law Tiny Kofron.

Diane is known for her smile, laugh, and being able to make friends with anyone, anywhere. She is loved by so many and will be missed more than words can describe. Her grandchildren called her Birdie Grandma and her favorite place to be besides with Steve, was playing and caring for her grandbabies.