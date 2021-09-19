Menu
Diane L. Lenton
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Diane L. Lenton

June 29, 1953-September 9, 2021

Diane L. Lenton, 68, of Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, formerly of Waterloo and Preston, died Thursday, September 9, 2021 unexpectedly at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. She was born June 29, 1953, in Waterloo, daughter of Lorimer R. Cosby and Myra A. Segebarth (Guelner). She attended Waterloo East High School and then later obtained a technical certification associate's degree from Hawkeye Tech in 1975. She married Steven C. "Herbie" Lenton on May 9, 1970, in Lancaster, Missouri; they later divorced. She then started a long-term relationship with Alan Hanson that lasted for many years. They later parted ways. She was a machinist at John Deere for several years and later worked at Waterloo Industries, Chamberlain's Mfg., and Aramark over the years. She was a former member of UAW Local 838. She enjoyed collecting painted rocks and crocheting blankets. She made blankets for everyone in her family, especially the grandchildren. She loved to travel and spent the last several years traveling Europe. Survived by: one son, Darrin Lenton of Waterloo; three daughters, Lori Lenton of Bellevue‚ Dawn (Johnny) Brown of Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, and Shantelle (Dean Margeson) Hanson of Andrew; 11 grandchildren, Seth, Andrew, Sara, and Maria Kilburg, Tory Bradford, Jarod Lee, Drew Ostdahl, Brianna, and Zoe Lenton, and Donaven and Dillon Brown; three sisters, Linda Ackerman of Florida‚ Myrna Cosby of Missouri, and Patricia (H.L.) Watts of Waterloo; a brother, Joseph (Abby) Cosby of Florida. Preceded by: parents; ex-husband, Steve "Herbie" Lenton; step-father, Melvin "Mel" Guelner; brother, Craig Cosby; and maternal grandmother, Olinda Segebrath. Funeral Services: 2 PM Wednesday, September 22 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo; Visitation two hours prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Sep
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Sep
22
Burial
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Waterloo, IA
