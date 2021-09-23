Diane Marie Schmidt

April 7, 1947-September 21, 2021

Diane Marie Schmidt, 74, passed Tuesday September 21, 2021 comfortably in her home. She was born April 7th, 1947 to Louis and Wanda (Bixby) Anderson at Berkeley, CA. Diane attended Cedar Heights Grade School, Pete Jr. High, and graduated from Cedar Falls High School. Married to Dennis L Schmidt on November 27th, 1965 at The Little Brown Church in Nashua. She spent much of her life at home caring for her children. Diane loved spending time in Minnesota at the family home. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Diane also enjoyed traveling and seeing different parts of the US with her husband.

Diane is survived by her daughters, Angela Rene Miller (Trent), Tina Lee Cummings (Tim), Kari Jae Schmidt and Sarah Fisher(Duncan); Grandchildren, Courtney Schmidt (Kayla), Victoria Tudor (Adam), Wyatt Syhlman (Holly), Sadie Breitbach, Kaleb Rindels, Brandi Nielsen (Carl), Tony Miller (Mary); 11 Great Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by both her parents, step father George Peterson, and her brother Michael Anderson

Services will be 10:30 am Monday, September 27, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 1:30-4:30 pm Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com

Diane lived a life walking hand in hand with the Lord. She was the mortar that has held the bricks of the Schmidt Family together for decades. She has laid the foundation for everyone, not only in this immediate family, but extended as well, and shown us all the path of love, laughter, and joy. Her memory lives on within us all in the memories we all share. This is not goodbye, it is see you later. We love you more!