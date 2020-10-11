Diania "Di" Kay Schultz

May 14, 1946 - October 9, 2020

Diania "Di" Kay Schultz was born May 14, 1946 in Waterloo; the daughter of Paul and Virginia Hickman Barnett. She married Keith Schultz July 16, 1975 in Las Vegas. Di enjoyed reading her Bible and going to her sisters every morning for a cup of coffee and to play solitaire. She liked playing with kids, but most of all loved her grandchildren, especially her great-grandchildren.

Di passed away on Friday, October 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial, at the age of 74. She is preceded in death by her parents; son Douglas Leon Taber and brother Doug Barnett. Di is survived by her husband Keith of Waterloo; son Gene Taber of Waterloo, two grandchildren: Doug (Kelsey) Taber of Waterloo and Morgan Taber of Cedar Falls; three great-grandchildren: Lily, Braxton and Matthias; her siblings: Patty (Don) Herbsleb of Texas, Carol Luloff of Waterloo, Carla (Jim) Amling of Parkersburg and Paul (Deb) Barnett of Dubuque and a sister-in-law Kathy Barnett of Waterloo.

Visitation is at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Tuesday, October 13, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Please wear a mask.

Funeral Service are at Hagerman Baptist Church, 1105 Knoll Ave., Waterloo, on Wednesday, October 14, at 10:30 am.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.