Don Haisch

July 16, 1933-October 30, 2020

Don Haisch, 87 years old of Brandon, IA, died Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. – Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Brandon United Methodist Church, Brandon, IA. Burial will be at Brandon Cemetery following the service with military rites conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup, IA.

Visitation will be for an hour before services Thursday at the church. Masks will be required.

Lloyd Donald Haisch was born July 16, 1933, in Canton, South Dakota, the son of Lloyd M. Haisch and Marian (Mulford) Haisch. He graduated from Canton High School and attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, SD, before entering the US Army. After his military service he returned to SDSU and graduated with a bachelors' degree in agriculture. On September 7, 1959, he married Betty Lou Ellefson in Canton, SD. They made their home in Brandon, IA, where Don owned and operated Brandon Farm Products. They divorced in 1977. On August 27, 1983, he married Phyllis Ann Sawyer at Alice Church, rural Center Point, IA.

Don worked 16 years at the Linn County Soil Conservation Office until retirement. He was an active member of the Brandon United Methodist Church. His faith and family were most important. Family and friends will always remember his contagious laugh, sense of humor and the enjoyment they gained from a spirited round of golf with Don.

Don is survived by his wife, Phyllis Haisch of Brandon, IA; one son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Barb Haisch of Clive, IA, one daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Chris Fetger of Lincoln, NE; two grandchildren, Lindsey (Colten) Still of Waukee, IA; Daniel Haisch of Clive, IA, one great grandson, Oliver Still; one brother, Charles (Sue) Haisch of Polo, IL; one sister, Janet (Larry) Ingalls of Webster, SD; and one sister-in-law, Kay Haisch of Canton, SD. His parents and one brother, Richard Haisch preceded him in death.

