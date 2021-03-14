Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald W. Beehner
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Jesup High School
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street
Jesup, IA

Donald W. Beehner

March 28, 1943 - March 11, 2021

JESUP - Donald W. Beehner 77 years old of Jesup, IA, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home.

Visitation and Funeral services will not be held on Sunday March 14th and Monday March 15th as previously planned. An announcement on rescheduled services will be made available at the appropriate time.

Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius School and the Jesup Public Library in Jesup and to other charities. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Don was born March 28, 1943, in Independence, IA, the son of Otto Paul Beehner, Jr. and Catherine Agnes (Phillips) Beehner. He graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1961. After serving in the US Army for 2 years, he began farming with his family. He also worked thirty years for Deere and Company in Waterloo, IA, as a machinist before retirement.

On August 25, 2004, he married Margaret Jane (Cooksley) Hamilton at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. They have made their home in Jesup and enjoyed 16 years together. Don was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup and the UAW Local 838 in Waterloo.

Don is survived by his wife, Margaret Beehner of Jesup; two sisters, Rosemary (Tom) Traynor of Cedar Rapids, IA, Judy (Chuck) Ruston of Imperial Beach, CA; one brother-in-law, Delbert "Bud" Walters of Omaha, NE; two stepsons, Adam Hamilton of Cedar Falls, IA, Andrew (Carrie) Hamilton of Blue Springs, MO; 1 step granddaughter, Aubrey Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews.

His parents and two sisters, Marquerite Walters and Berniece Beehner preceded him in death.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA
Mar
26
Rosary
4:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA
Mar
27
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
Jesup, IA
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
Jesup, IA
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Went to school with Don - I was one grade ahead of him. Always pleasant and fun to be with.
Mike Taylor
Friend
January 18, 2022
My deepest sympathy for Don's wife & family. I will always remember his smile , laugh, and great humor. We had many good times together. May God bless you and your family.
Bob Lewis
March 25, 2021
Very sorry to hear of the passing of Don we worked together in Dept 61 at John Deere many many years ago he was a Great guy you have my Condolences very Sorry for your Loss Gary Derifield
Derifield Gary
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results