JESUP - Donald W. Beehner 77 years old of Jesup, IA, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home.

Visitation and Funeral services will not be held on Sunday March 14th and Monday March 15th as previously planned. An announcement on rescheduled services will be made available at the appropriate time.

Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius School and the Jesup Public Library in Jesup and to other charities.

Don was born March 28, 1943, in Independence, IA, the son of Otto Paul Beehner, Jr. and Catherine Agnes (Phillips) Beehner. He graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1961. After serving in the US Army for 2 years, he began farming with his family. He also worked thirty years for Deere and Company in Waterloo, IA, as a machinist before retirement.

On August 25, 2004, he married Margaret Jane (Cooksley) Hamilton at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup. They have made their home in Jesup and enjoyed 16 years together. Don was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup and the UAW Local 838 in Waterloo.

Don is survived by his wife, Margaret Beehner of Jesup; two sisters, Rosemary (Tom) Traynor of Cedar Rapids, IA, Judy (Chuck) Ruston of Imperial Beach, CA; one brother-in-law, Delbert "Bud" Walters of Omaha, NE; two stepsons, Adam Hamilton of Cedar Falls, IA, Andrew (Carrie) Hamilton of Blue Springs, MO; 1 step granddaughter, Aubrey Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews.

His parents and two sisters, Marquerite Walters and Berniece Beehner preceded him in death.