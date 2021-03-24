Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald W. Beehner
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Jesup High School
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street
Jesup, IA

Donald W. Beehner

JESUP-Donald W. Beehner 77 years old of Jesup, IA, died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA, with burial in the church cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a Parish Rosary at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the church. Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius School and the Jesup Public Library in Jesup and to other charities. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Face coverings and social distancing will be required. A livestream of the funeral services will be available on the church YouTube channel.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA
Mar
26
Rosary
4:00p.m.
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA
Mar
27
Visitation
9:30a.m.
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
Jesup, IA
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Athanasius Catholic Church
Jesup, IA
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Went to school with Don - I was one grade ahead of him. Always pleasant and fun to be with.
Mike Taylor
Friend
January 18, 2022
My deepest sympathy for Don's wife & family. I will always remember his smile , laugh, and great humor. We had many good times together. May God bless you and your family.
Bob Lewis
March 25, 2021
Very sorry to hear of the passing of Don we worked together in Dept 61 at John Deere many many years ago he was a Great guy you have my Condolences very Sorry for your Loss Gary Derifield
Derifield Gary
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results