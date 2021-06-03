Menu
Donald Henry "Don" Frey
FUNERAL HOME
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
507 2nd St
Parkersburg, IA

Donald "Donnie" Henry Frey

CEDAR FALLS-Donald "Donnie" Henry Frey, age 84, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at his home in Cedar Falls, of natural causes.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Trinity Reformed Church in Allison, with burial at Bethel Reformed Cemetery in rural Aplington.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday at Redman Funeral And Cremation Services in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to Gideon's or the Cedar Valley Hospice.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
507 2nd St, Parkersburg, IA
Jun
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Trinity Reformed Church
Allison, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Parkersburg
