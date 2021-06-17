Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Donald James Goeres
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Donald James Goeres

October 19, 1937-June 13, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Donald James Goeres was born in Lemmon, SD on October 19, 1937 to Frank and Katherine (Hess) Goeres. His early life was spent on the family farm in Spring Butte Township, Adams County, ND. In order to provide a better education for their children, the family moved to the town of Lemmon, SD. Don attended High school at Crosier Seminary, Onamia, MN. Because of the western North Dakota dry years, he had to sell the sheep and obtained employment as a mechanic in a local gas station in Lemmon, SD. He served in the South Dakota National Guard as Personnel Clerk, Crane Operator and Mechanic. The unit was activated during the Berlin crisis in 1961 and Don Served in the US Army for one year at Ft. Lewis, WA.

Don attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed at the John Deere Engineering Center in Waterloo, Iowa for 32 years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Waterloo Technical Society, the Knights of Columbus, the John Deere Supervisors Club and participated as a Boy Scout leader for 40 years. He was awarded the Silver Beaver and the St. George award for Catholic Scouting. He was Council Commissioner and attended three National Scout Jamborees as well as attending two training classes at the Philmont Scout Ranch Training Center in New Mexico and also served as staff there. Don was a member of the Mended Hearts and served as the Newsletter editor for several years.He and Sharon Holland were married on August 11, 1973 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Don is survived by his wife, Sharon; one son, Justin (Kara) Goeres and two grandchildren, Emmett and Celia Goeres of Apex NC. He is also survived by there sisters; Betty (Willie) Hermann of Prescott Valley, AZ, Karen Bingham of San Angelo, TX, and Susan (Bob) Jones of Hot Springs, AR and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Leah, and brother-in-law, Corkey Bingham.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed Boy Scouts of America or St. Patrick Catholic Church.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
705 Main St., Cedar, IA
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He was a great man and I owe him a lot.
Mel Anderson
Friend
June 20, 2021
Dear Sharon, Justin, and family, it´s never easy to lose a loved one. May he Rest In Peace. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Kathy Groves
Friend
June 19, 2021
I liked working with Don at PEC. I always enjoyed his ready smile and laugh. Condolences to all the family.
Gary Schmadeke
Work
June 19, 2021
Sharon, I'm so sorry to hear about Don's passing. You both were always so nice to my Mom. My thoughts are will you and your family.
Jody Helmrichs
Family
June 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your families loss. I worked with Don for several years while employed by the Boy Scouts. He always had a smile on his face and a story to tell and could ALWAYS count on him to be there in a crunch. May he rest in eternal peace.
Amy Franken Simon
Work
June 18, 2021
Sorry to hear of Don's passing. I traveled with him a few times on JD Service trips to fix tractors. He was a class act. Rest in peace good scout..
Mark Jenkins
Work
June 17, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Don's passing! Don was truly the highlight of my career at the Boy Scouts. I loved his stories everyday as he stopped in for popcorn and a chat. For nearly three years he would stop in and chat with me about life, history, scouting and farming. I will always cherish his humor and his memories. I am so thankful I got to know Don and he will always be a treasured part of my life.
Courtney DesForge
June 15, 2021
