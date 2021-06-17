Donald James Goeres

October 19, 1937-June 13, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Donald James Goeres was born in Lemmon, SD on October 19, 1937 to Frank and Katherine (Hess) Goeres. His early life was spent on the family farm in Spring Butte Township, Adams County, ND. In order to provide a better education for their children, the family moved to the town of Lemmon, SD. Don attended High school at Crosier Seminary, Onamia, MN. Because of the western North Dakota dry years, he had to sell the sheep and obtained employment as a mechanic in a local gas station in Lemmon, SD. He served in the South Dakota National Guard as Personnel Clerk, Crane Operator and Mechanic. The unit was activated during the Berlin crisis in 1961 and Don Served in the US Army for one year at Ft. Lewis, WA.

Don attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was employed at the John Deere Engineering Center in Waterloo, Iowa for 32 years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Waterloo Technical Society, the Knights of Columbus, the John Deere Supervisors Club and participated as a Boy Scout leader for 40 years. He was awarded the Silver Beaver and the St. George award for Catholic Scouting. He was Council Commissioner and attended three National Scout Jamborees as well as attending two training classes at the Philmont Scout Ranch Training Center in New Mexico and also served as staff there. Don was a member of the Mended Hearts and served as the Newsletter editor for several years.He and Sharon Holland were married on August 11, 1973 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Don is survived by his wife, Sharon; one son, Justin (Kara) Goeres and two grandchildren, Emmett and Celia Goeres of Apex NC. He is also survived by there sisters; Betty (Willie) Hermann of Prescott Valley, AZ, Karen Bingham of San Angelo, TX, and Susan (Bob) Jones of Hot Springs, AR and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Leah, and brother-in-law, Corkey Bingham.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed Boy Scouts of America or St. Patrick Catholic Church.