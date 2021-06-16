Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rev. Donald C. Illian
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Rev. Donald C. Illian

July 23, 1937-June 13, 2021

Rev. Donald C. Illian, 83, of Cedar Falls entered the Church Triumphant on Sun, June 13, 2021. He was born July 23, 1937, in Midland, SD, to Charles and Marie (Getz) Illian. He graduated from Midland High School, then enrolled at Gale Institute of Minneapolis, MN. He studied to become a pastor at Concordia College, Milwaukee, WI, graduating in 1964. He married Kathryn Ann Jensen at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, IA, on Jan. 26, 1963. He served four congregations and his most important purpose in life was sharing the Good News of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald; sister, Anita; father and mother-in-law, Wolmer and Ruth Jensen; and daughter-in-law, Maxine Denny Illian. He is survived by his wife; sons: Joel (Jeanne) of Burlington, Jonathan (Jackie) of Cedar Falls, and Joshua (Erin) of Eddie, TX; 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Ivy; brother, James (Helen); brother-in-law, Eddie (Sondra) Jensen; and many nephews and nieces.

Pastor Illian's funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Sat, June 19, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls with visitation the evening prior from 4-7:00 pm also at the church. Burial will take place at the Atlantic Cemetery, at 12:30 pm on Mon, June 21, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls or to Cedar Valley Hospice. Full obituary may be found and condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
4820 Oster Parkway, Cedar, IA
Jun
19
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
4820 Oster Parkway, Cedar, IA
Jun
21
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Atlantic Cemetery
63119 White Pole Rd, Atlantic, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Kathy, Joel, Johnathan and Joshua-- Our deepest sympathy on the passing of Pastor Illian. It was with great pleasure to have you attend our 50th Anniversary at St. Paul. Pastor married Jerry and I and baptized both our children. We have missed you all over the past years greatly. God's Blessings--Marilyn
Marilyn O'Connor
Friend
June 23, 2021
So very sorry for your loss, we have you in our thoughts and prayers.
Illians
Family
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results