Rev. Donald C. Illian

July 23, 1937-June 13, 2021

Rev. Donald C. Illian, 83, of Cedar Falls entered the Church Triumphant on Sun, June 13, 2021. He was born July 23, 1937, in Midland, SD, to Charles and Marie (Getz) Illian. He graduated from Midland High School, then enrolled at Gale Institute of Minneapolis, MN. He studied to become a pastor at Concordia College, Milwaukee, WI, graduating in 1964. He married Kathryn Ann Jensen at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, IA, on Jan. 26, 1963. He served four congregations and his most important purpose in life was sharing the Good News of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald; sister, Anita; father and mother-in-law, Wolmer and Ruth Jensen; and daughter-in-law, Maxine Denny Illian. He is survived by his wife; sons: Joel (Jeanne) of Burlington, Jonathan (Jackie) of Cedar Falls, and Joshua (Erin) of Eddie, TX; 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Ivy; brother, James (Helen); brother-in-law, Eddie (Sondra) Jensen; and many nephews and nieces.

Pastor Illian's funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Sat, June 19, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls with visitation the evening prior from 4-7:00 pm also at the church. Burial will take place at the Atlantic Cemetery, at 12:30 pm on Mon, June 21, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Cedar Falls or to Cedar Valley Hospice. Full obituary may be found and condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.