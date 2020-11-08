Donald J. Pierce

September 2, 1929-October 16, 2020

Donald John Pierce, 91, of Waterloo, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at his home with his family.

Don was born September 2, 1929 in Eagle Center, son of Aloysius and Mary Reuter Pierce. He married Mary Ann Brustkern April 14, 1953. They married after Don returned home from serving in the US Navy.

Don was the owner of Pierce Used Cars for over 50 years. He enjoyed his career working on cars and helping his many customers. Don worked at Rath Packing Company. After leaving Rath he worked at John Deere, 3rd shift, and Pierce Used Cars very long days to lovingly support his family. He took early retirement from John Deere to solely focus on his business.

He is survived by his daughters: Deborah SuZan of Madison, WI; Donnette (Tom) Sutton of Brandon; Delia Pierce of Marion; son David (Karen) Pierce of Waterloo; daughter in-law Judy Pierce of Waterloo; 4 grandchildren: Josh (Carrie) Duggan, Nate (Desarae) Pierce, Courtney (Dustin) Hopkins and Braxton Pierce; 7 great-grandchildren: Taylor and Beckett Duggan; Maddux and Huxson Pierce and Grant, Berkley and Barrett Hopkins; and his sisters; Jan Bruns, Marcella Schmit and Alice Barr.

Don was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, a son, Daniel and a daughter Deanna Bauler; Parents, Al and Mary (Reuter) Pierce; sisters Eileen Schares and Caroline Pierce; brothers: Jim and Ray Pierce.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering and luncheon 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 15th, at the Shine House 2021 Howard Dr Waterloo, IA.

Arrangements by Iowa Cremation Society.