Donald A. Meier
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Donald A. Meier

March 7, 1931-March 2, 2021

MARION-Donald A. Meier, 89, of Marion, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 2, at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

He was born March 7, 1931, in Oelwein, the son of Leo and Anna Strong Meier. He married Valeta King on September 19, 1959, at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Donald was employed with Rath Packing Company over the years and also with Waterloo Industries and IBP/Theisen's.

Survivors include: his wife, Valeta of Marion; his daughters, Micky (Jim) Kelly of Mt. Pleasant, Sandy (Arnie) Benning of Waterloo, and Cindy (Dev) Nelson of Marion; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his sister, Alice Ann Sypal; his brother, Dale Meier.

Services: Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 5, with no family present at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. A Private family service will take place on Saturday with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
