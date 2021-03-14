Donald Petersen

September 10, 1929-March 10, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-We lost a good man, a good husband, and a good father. Donald Petersen, age 91, passed away on March 10, 2021 from heart failure. Donald was born September 10, 1929 to Iner and Virginia Petersen in rural Reinbeck. He grew up in Traer, Iowa -- brother to Dolly, Robert, Lois, and Jim. After graduating from Traer High School, Donald joined the Navy and served during the Korean War. After finishing his enlistment, he went to school, was hired by John Deere, and worked at the Product Engineering Center. He retired in 1986.

Donald loved his family and always strived to provide and take care of them. He married Juanita Brockway on September 7, 1952 and they had three children: Linda, Bryan, and Kathy. Donald worked hard to provide for his family. We remember a period in the 70s when he would come home from work and then spend much of the rest of the day building a new house for the family. Sadly, Juanita passed away on January 9, 1996 of lung cancer. As was his way, however, he stood by her and cared for her until the end.

Good days, however, were to come again. On September 14, 2004, he and Norma Hall were married. They lived the last 16 years caring for one another through thick and thin. To the end, Donald was more concerned about Norma's well-being. This was Donald Petersen - a man more concerned about his family than himself. He was a very good man, father, husband, grandfather, and great grandfather. We will miss him.

Donald is survived by his wife, Norma, of Cedar Falls; one brother, Jim (Mary) Petersen, of Reinbeck; his son, Bryan (Laura) Petersen, of Traverse City, Michigan; his daughter, Kathy (Doug) Folkers of Cedar Falls; son-in-law, Michael Galbraith, of Waterloo; grandchildren Adam (Stephanie) Galbraith of rural Hudson, Justin (Melissa) Galbraith of Burlington, Brenna (Neil) Wilson of Waterloo, and Gina (Kevin) Hernandez of Cedar Falls; and nine great grandchildren. Don is also survived by stepchildren Kim (Garyl) Beskoon of Nixa, Missouri; Kelly Hall of Urbandale; and Keith (Dana) Hall of Pella; as well as eight step grandchildren and six great step grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Iner and Virginia Petersen; his first wife, Juanita; his eldest daughter, Linda (Michael) Galbraith; sisters Dolly (Nels) Larsen and Lois (Carlan) Hahn; and brother Robert (Lois) Petersen.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Amvet Post 31 and the U. S. Navy Honor Guard. with inurnment there. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.